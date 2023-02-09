Barratt Developments plc Declares Dividend of GBX 10.20 (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.12) per share by the real estate development company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Barratt Developments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 470.15 ($5.65) on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 939.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 429.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 417.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 509 ($6.12) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.37) to GBX 490 ($5.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.04) to GBX 462 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 503 ($6.05).

Insider Activity

About Barratt Developments

In other news, insider Mike Scott purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 412 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,087.04 ($4,912.90).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

