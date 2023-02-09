Barclays Increases Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $110.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $321,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $3,087,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

