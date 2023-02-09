Bank of Hawaii Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global stock opened at $365.85 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

