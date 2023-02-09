Baker Hughes to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Shares of BKR opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,622 shares of company stock worth $5,489,839. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

