Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Brian K. Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian K. Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $12,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Backblaze Stock Down 2.9 %

BLZE opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Backblaze by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Backblaze by 115.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Backblaze by 42.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 164,783 shares in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLZE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.