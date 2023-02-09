B. Riley Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $70.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.75.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.2 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 127,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.