B. Riley Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $65.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.35.

Trex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $55.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $94.71.

Institutional Trading of Trex

About Trex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 27,936.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 815,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 424.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Trex by 293.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,353,000 after acquiring an additional 566,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Trex by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 646,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after acquiring an additional 518,159 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

