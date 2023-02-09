B. Riley Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $65.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.35.
Trex Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Trex stock opened at $55.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $94.71.
Institutional Trading of Trex
About Trex
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
