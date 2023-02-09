Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.04)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $156-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.71 million. Azenta also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.04-$0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of Azenta stock traded down $7.63 on Thursday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,882. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. Azenta has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $92.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,502,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,746,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

