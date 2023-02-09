Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $137.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 383.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,520,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Azenta by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,087,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,422,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

