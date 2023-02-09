AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

AZEK stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.64. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

