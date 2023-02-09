Axie Infinity Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $11.87 or 0.00051791 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $289.97 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00226172 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002807 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,610,035 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,310,035.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.59330727 USD and is up 6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 291 active market(s) with $162,659,078.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars.

