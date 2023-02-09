Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Shares Up 34.6%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 34.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 325,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,125% from the average daily volume of 26,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

