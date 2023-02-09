Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,572 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,572 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

