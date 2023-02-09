Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.