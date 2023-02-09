Avalanche Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $277.04 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.10 billion and $277.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $19.36 or 0.00085791 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00063584 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010986 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001206 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00024046 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001520 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001936 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000247 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,521,873 coins and its circulating supply is 315,115,883 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
