Avalanche Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $277.04 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.10 billion and $277.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $19.36 or 0.00085791 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00063584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00024046 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,521,873 coins and its circulating supply is 315,115,883 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.