Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Sells $38,165.40 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALV opened at $91.05 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Autoliv Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $3,817,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.