Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $53.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56.

