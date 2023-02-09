Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $147.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.05.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Articles

