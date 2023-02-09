Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 45 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in AON by 28.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,976,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 16.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of AON by 75.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $319.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

