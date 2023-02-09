ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 7.4%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares were up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 157,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 177,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
ATRenew Stock Up 10.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $356.51 million for the quarter.
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
