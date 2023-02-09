ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.93

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.93 and traded as high as $48.84. ATN International shares last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 25,743 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATNI. TheStreet raised ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $722.60 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95.

ATN International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -41.58%.

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,994.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ATN International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ATN International by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 274.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.