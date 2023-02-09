AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Shares Gap Up to $64.36

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.36, but opened at $68.31. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $67.81, with a volume of 1,380,946 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a market cap of $211.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 0.51.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

