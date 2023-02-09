Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

ARGGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($17.19) to GBX 112 ($1.35) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.40) in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

