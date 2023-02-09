Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP) Insider Andrew Kent Sells 40,000,000 Shares of Stock

Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kent sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total value of A$400,000.00 ($275,862.07).
Aspermont Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Aspermont
