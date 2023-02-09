ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) versus Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Financial Comparison

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) and Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -117.21% -54.38% Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A -39.95% -37.97%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 587.50%. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.08%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$31.32 million ($0.70) -1.14 Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$71.10 million ($2.51) -1.85

Olema Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Olema Pharmaceuticals beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

