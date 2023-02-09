ASD 1-Day Volume Hits $1.82 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $34.31 million and $1.82 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00225866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002862 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05257027 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,890,942.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.