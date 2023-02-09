Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Repligen were worth $219,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 46.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,319,000 after buying an additional 1,755,417 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,666,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,053,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $83,613,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Repligen by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 346,459 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $188.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,117. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.