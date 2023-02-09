Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 5,911,774 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,686,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911,774 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.29% of NU worth $262,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 4.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NU by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 20.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 6,874,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,131,979. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

