Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 58,454 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,158,498 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 58,454 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 3.27% of Expedia Group worth $483,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.07. 1,021,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,321. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.39. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

