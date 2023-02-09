Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 32,112 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,598,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,112 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.81% of Citigroup worth $650,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after acquiring an additional 553,863 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 590,870 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,223,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

