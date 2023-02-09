Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,574 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.55% of Wolfspeed worth $198,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 19.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 3.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Shares of WOLF traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.52. 350,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,843. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.51. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.48.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

