Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 3,378 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $285,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $488.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $456.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

