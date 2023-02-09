Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 2,677,500 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677,500 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.14% of Suncor Energy worth $433,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $4,145,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.38. 623,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

