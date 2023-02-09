Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.40% of Boston Scientific worth $779,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,655. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.76. 749,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,134. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 105.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

