Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $580.48 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $580,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $179,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 146,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.91. 157,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,702. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

