Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $344.88 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 199.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $344,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 367,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,684. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $394,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

