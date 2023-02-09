Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $1.14 Billion Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 2.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,141,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 157.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after purchasing an additional 781,617 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5,130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 615,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 603,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.77. The company had a trading volume of 259,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $139.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

