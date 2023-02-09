Argus Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $270.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Argus from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.88.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $240.20 on Monday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.12. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

