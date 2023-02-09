Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 10.6% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Ardor has a market cap of $98.85 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00087356 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00065868 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011337 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001237 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024772 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002097 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
