Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 5.0 %
WBD stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
