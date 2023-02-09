Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 5.0 %

WBD stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

