Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS) Insider Purchases £45,500 in Stock

Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS – Get Rating) insider David MacLellan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £45,500 ($54,694.07).

Aquila European Renewables Stock Down 1.2 %

AERS opened at GBX 82 ($0.99) on Thursday. Aquila European Renewables Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.04 ($1.09).

Aquila European Renewables Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

