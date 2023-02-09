Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of AON worth $63,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

AON stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $322.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.41. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

