Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AON were worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 17.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,643,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in AON by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $319.61 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.