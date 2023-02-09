AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $325.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON opened at $319.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.78 and a 200 day moving average of $294.23.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AON will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

