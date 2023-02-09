Anyswap (ANY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $30,648.55

Anyswap (ANY) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Anyswap has a market cap of $79.18 million and $30,648.55 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $9.23 or 0.00042097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.72 or 0.00438124 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,406.86 or 0.29022139 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00439804 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.61523087 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $46,385.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.