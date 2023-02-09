Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 346,718 shares changing hands.

Anglesey Mining Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.54 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.47.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 20% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglesey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglesey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.