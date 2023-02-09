Analysts Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT at $69.20

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.63 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

