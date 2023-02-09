Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Trimmed by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.6% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.74. 629,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.10. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $182.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

