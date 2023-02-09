AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases 625 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $484,528,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,601. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.