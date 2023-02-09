AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 729,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,099,000 after buying an additional 25,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 673,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,983,000 after buying an additional 54,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.27. 1,077,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,836. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $326.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.